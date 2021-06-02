Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast as we head into the middle of this week. A few isolated afternoon showers could be possible today, but more widespread rain looks possible Thursday through this weekend.

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from 1-2 inches. Temperatures will stay seasonal to slightly below average over the next 7 days with highs in the upper 80s today through Saturday and mid 80s Sunday through next Tuesday.

