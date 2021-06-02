Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances and higher humidity will start to creep back into the forecast as we head into the middle of this week. A few afternoon showers could be possible tomorrow but more widespread rain looks possible Thursday through this weekend.

Elevated rain chances in the forecast to finish off the work week. (WRDW)

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from 1-2 inches. Temperatures will stay seasonal to slightly below average over the next 7 days with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday and mid 80s Sunday through next Tuesday.

Something to keep in mind, the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season began today and will last through November 30th. While the Atlantic may be quiet now, that will change once the season gets going. This season is expected to be above average with a forecasted 13- 20 named storms. Now is the best time to create a plan and prepare. Keep it here for the latest updates on the tropics and your local forecast.

2021 Tropical Forecast (wrdw)

