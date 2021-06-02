Advertisement

Crowds gather as spillway gates gush water in test at Thurmond Dam

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Consider the spillway gates tested. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened up the gates at Thurmond Dam to make sure everything works how it’s supposed to. And there was a large crowd there to watch it all unfold.

It really was something to see. For a while there, it felt like you were going to a game or a concert. They were actually directing traffic out there. Hundreds of people came out just to get a glimpse of this spectacle and they traveled great distances.

“About 45 minutes, we drove about 40 miles,” said a spectator.

To see a powerful rush of water.

“It’s amazing all the kids are counting every time they open the gate I mean,” said a family.

For close to an hour water flowed out of J. Strom Thurmond Dam’s 23 gates.

And while it may seem like a lot of water it’s actually not.

“In terms of an 80,000-acre lake, it’s really minuscule,” said Scott Hyatt, operations project manager at J. Strom Thurmond Dam.

Hyatt is the project manager for the dam. He says these gates are here mainly for bad floods but those don’t happen often.

“As far as actually opening the gates, that’s very rare, the dam’s very old, about 60 years, and we’ve only had to open them six times for emergency flood situations,” he said.

But still, he says it’s good to test them every few years to make sure they work properly. That’s what they did today and people wanted to see it.

“It’s a visual spectacle, it’s a manmade waterfall, and it’s huge, so it’s kind of like going to see Niagara Falls or something, it’s not something you get to see in the Augusta area very often, but it’s pretty cool to see,” said Hyatt.

“So we had a lot of fun, huh? Yeah,” said a mother to her kids.

Hyatt says they’d like to do these tests every year but it usually only happens every few years. Today’s test was actually the first since 2017 which is part of the reason why a lot of people wanted to see this.

