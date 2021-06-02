COVID-19 roundup: More CSRA vaccination options, 2-state stats and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service have partnered to provide the community another free walk-in COVID vaccine clinic.

The clinic from 1-6 p.m. June 7 will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the airport’s Hangar 2, 1520 Hangar Road.

The first vaccine clinic at the airport was held May 17. The primary audience for the June 7 event will be people returning for their second dose. However, the clinic will accept individuals requiring their first dose, although they’ll have to make arrangements elsewhere for their second dose.

Appointments are not required and vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

For more information, call Gold Cross at 706-434-4000.

Also coming up:

The Columbia County School District is setting up vaccine clinics for kids 12 and older to get the Pfizer shot. Starting Thursday, you can go to the Euchee Creek Library between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. You have to sign up at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine

Participants in a Golden Harvest Food Bank mobile market in Saturday will be able to get vaccinated. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Burke County Head Start, 518 College St. in Waynesboro.

Vaccinations will also be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9 at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St. in downtown Augusta. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, as will second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Where the two-state region ranks in vaccinations

In the two-state region, we’re in the bottom half of the country when it comes to vaccination rates.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 33 percent of Georgians are vaccinated, while 37 percent of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated.

In the 21 counties in our area, all but one are below the state average in both Georgia and South Carolina.

The lowest rate is 19 percent in Glascock County.

The highest is McCormick at 47 percent.

Experts are divided on the exact percentage we need for herd immunity, but some suggest that number could be as high as 85 percent.

South Carolina state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said we can’t forget that people are still being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.

“I implore people to continue to pay attention to people to the fact that while the risk may be declining for many, the majority of our population, at least 60 percent are still not fully vaccinated,” Bell said.

Also in the news ...

In its ongoing effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to rural and underserved parts of the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is expanding its Vaccination Homebound Project to all 46 counties . Free vaccinations are offered to homebound individuals who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination facility due to health issues, age or other reasons. To schedule an appointment, call 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer will meet with community leaders Thursday to launch a task force to strengthen the health and promote the environment of South Carolina. The panel will evaluate and make recommendations on the organizational framework and ways to provide services. The group will meet at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina from 1-4 p.m.

