One step closer to bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing the next step in bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta. Today city leaders and veterans took a trip to Milledgeville to tour their cemetery.

Milledgeville holds Georgia’s first state veterans memorial cemetery. Hundreds of veterans from the CSRA are buried there.

“We’re looking at a three-hour round trip from Augusta to this cemetery to visit loved ones. The intention of having a cemetery in Augusta is to bring those loved ones closer to their families,” said Bob Young, former mayor of Augusta.

What you see there in Milledgeville will be similar to what could come to Augusta.

“They’ll have admin buildings, they’ll have shelters for interment services, they’ll have areas for of course ground burials, and above ground cremations,” said Russell Feagin, Director of Health and Memorial Division.

Young says bringing city leaders and veteran organizations out to see this cemetery was needed.

“We thought it was important to bring these people to an existing state cemetery to see for themselves. What they look like, talk to the people who operate them, and see what it’s going to take as a community to support an activity like this,” said Young.

Alvin Terrell who is a part of a veterans group in Augusta says a cemetery like what he saw today is really needed in Augusta.

“It’s beautiful and it gives them the honor and respect that is very well deserved and needed for those veterans,” said Alvin Terrell, Commander of Disabled Veteran Americans Chapter 18.

The cemetery in Augusta is planned to go at the East Central Regional Hospital at Gracewood a location that could provide an estimated 100,000 burials or more.

The pre-application of the plans will be submitted to the VA for approval before July 1. If approved this year the cemetery could be open in the next three to four years.

