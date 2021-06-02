Cancer patients suffering from lack of blood, experts urge donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WALB/WRDW) - The Red Cross is saying a lack of blood donation is negatively affecting cancer patients.

Donations dropped during the pandemic, plus there are special storage practices for blood when it’s being used for cancer patients. They have to separate the platelets from the blood and it can only be stored for a very limited amount of time.

“Platelets are basically a blood clotting component, and it’s primarily used for cancer patients during treatments. It has to be transfused within five days of donations so it can’t be stockpiled,” said Red Cross spokesperson, Ruby Ramirez.

They said they are seeing a decline in blood donations coming off the pandemic and because it’s now summertime. Cancer patients also take up half of all donated platelets.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is also hosting upcoming blood drives locally this week. All blood donated at the Shepeard Center goes directly to local hospitals and patients in the CSRA.

On Wednesday, there will be two blood drives in Washington County. You can go to the Regional Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or the Sandersville Community-Washington County Farm Bureau from 2-7 p.m.

On Thursday, there will be a drive in Evans at Lullwater at Riverwood from 3-7 p.m.

Lastly, there will be a drive at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Washington from noon to 5 p.m.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy. You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

During the month of June, every donor will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last, and points to use in the Shepeard donor store.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

