Advertisement

Breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates across the CSRA region

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In South Carolina and Georgia the vaccination rate is in the bottom half compared to other states.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 33 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. In South Carolina it’s 37 percent. Between Georgia and South Carolina there are 21 counties in our area all but one are below the state vaccination average.

The lowest rate Glascock County at 19 percent. The highest rate McCormick at 47 percent.

The chart below outlines all of our counties and the percentage of people that have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

CountyPercentage vaccinated
Columbia County, Ga.26%
Richmond County, Ga.22%
Burke County, Ga.24%
Emanuel County, Ga.20%
Glascock County, Ga.19%
Hancock County, Ga.27%
Jefferson County, Ga.28%
Jenkins County, Ga.20%
Lincoln County, Ga.26%
McDuffie County, Ga.22%
Screven County, Ga.26%
Taliaferro County, Ga.23%
Warren County, Ga.25%
Washington County, Ga.22%
Wilkes County, Ga.24%
Aiken County, S.C.32%
Allendale County, S.C.34%
Bamberg County, S.C.32%
Barnwell County, S.C.31%
Edgefield County, S.C.33%
McCormick County, S.C.47%

For more information on this data visit: GA DPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard and SC DPH Distribution Dashboard.

According to Yale Medicine, there is no magic number to reach herd immunity. Some say as high as 85 percent of people would need to be vaccinated to be considered herd. But doctors at Yale say there are some unknowns in that equation like COVID variants and how long the vaccine is effective.

MORE: | Life returning to normal as Georgia lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

We’re seeing life get back to normal on both sides of the river. After a busy Memorial Day...
Life returning to normal as Georgia lifts most COVID-19 restrictions
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Doctors Hospital in Augusta
High court deflates Doctors Hospital’s hopes for Columbia County