Breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates across the CSRA region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In South Carolina and Georgia the vaccination rate is in the bottom half compared to other states.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 33 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. In South Carolina it’s 37 percent. Between Georgia and South Carolina there are 21 counties in our area all but one are below the state vaccination average.

The lowest rate Glascock County at 19 percent. The highest rate McCormick at 47 percent.

The chart below outlines all of our counties and the percentage of people that have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

County Percentage vaccinated Columbia County, Ga. 26% Richmond County, Ga. 22% Burke County, Ga. 24% Emanuel County, Ga. 20% Glascock County, Ga. 19% Hancock County, Ga. 27% Jefferson County, Ga. 28% Jenkins County, Ga. 20% Lincoln County, Ga. 26% McDuffie County, Ga. 22% Screven County, Ga. 26% Taliaferro County, Ga. 23% Warren County, Ga. 25% Washington County, Ga. 22% Wilkes County, Ga. 24% Aiken County, S.C. 32% Allendale County, S.C. 34% Bamberg County, S.C. 32% Barnwell County, S.C. 31% Edgefield County, S.C. 33% McCormick County, S.C. 47%

For more information on this data visit: GA DPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard and SC DPH Distribution Dashboard.

According to Yale Medicine, there is no magic number to reach herd immunity. Some say as high as 85 percent of people would need to be vaccinated to be considered herd. But doctors at Yale say there are some unknowns in that equation like COVID variants and how long the vaccine is effective.

