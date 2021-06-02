Augusta commission meeting wrap-up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Updates from the Augusta Commission meeting tonight where commissioners discussed non-emergency city fleet vehicles going green, honored Lt. Jenkins, and held their first work session for the proposed blight ordinance.

Going Green

The city of Augusta will begin the process of transitioning all non-emergency city fleet vehicles to electric/zero emission. This will be complete by the end of 10 years. The plan to do so includes:

Purchasing 10 electric vehicles estimated at $40K each; total $400K

Purchase 5 hybrid vehicles estimated at $30K each; total $150K

Install 10 charging stations; 5 at the Municipal Building, 3 at Augusta Utility Building, 2 at the Judicial Center estimated at $5K each; total $55k

Augusta will work with Georgia Power’s Will It Work program to assess and analyze the city needs. Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said this was a big step for the city of Augusta.

“We’re looking forward to standing up a lot of electric charging stations, not only downtown in our major thoroughfares in downtown but a Diamond Lakes, at the airport, and other very important centers in our city. Thanks to partners like Georgia Power for coming to the table with us to help make this possible” he said.

Honoring a hero

Today Augusta leaders took a moment to honor Lt. Ralph Jenkins. Lt. Jenkins drowned in Clark’s Hill Lake just over a week ago. Today Commissioner John Clarke requested leaders take time to show thanks for Jenkins’ 40 years of service in the Augusta Fire Department.

Jenkins daughters joined commissioners and they thanked the community for the support their family has received. They said knowing their fathers legacy will continue on helps make them stronger during this time.

Blight ordinance

Today commissioners held the first work session for the proposed blight ordinance. The ordinance says owners would get 30 days after notice to clean up a blighted property. If they don’t they can face a tax increase seven times the normal amount.

If commission passes it the tax increase would take effect in 2022. Some leaders say they want to acquire land quicker with minimal cost to the city.

There will be a public hearing on the plan possibly next week.

