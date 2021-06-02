Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a long way from becoming concrete walls.

Before they get approval the homelessness task force and housing and community development department has to find a location, community partnerships, flesh out shelter operations details, and the shelter designs. There is no timeline for the shelter just yet.

“This is another good day for the city of Augusta,” said Mayor Hardie Davis J.r., “Making sure that Augusta finally addresses holistically, the issue of homelessness in our city, which has been systemic for so very long.”

It’s a number that keeps growing but tackling homelessness has been at the forefront of leaders agendas since last year. They say a new shelter will offer more than a pillow. Today commissioners agreed to set aside $2.2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds to create a city-operated homeless shelter.

“That’s so important for many people in our community that we not only provide them with a place of shelter, but more importantly with wraparound services,” he said.

The goal is to offer a bed, but also to act as a haven and resource center for transition.

“Looking at all of these efforts to make sure that individuals who might find themselves in this congregate shelter are able to live, what we call a normal life, that they can get their mail that they not only get their mail, but they’ve got access to the internet, they’ve got access to job skills training,” said Mayor Davis.

The shelter will be owned by the city but they’ll seek outside partners to operate it.

“All of these things are coming together at the right time to make Augusta a city of opportunity for everyone,” he said.

