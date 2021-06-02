Augusta Army veteran creates natural products with locally grown herbs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kiammie Freeman is making it her mission to provide natural products to the CSRA using all-natural, locally grown herbs.

“Good ole sage, man it smells so good.”

She says she has always been one with nature, which is why after five years of contemplating, she finally decided to start her own business.

It’s called Earthly Rooted, selling herbs, natural supplements, and products.

“When coronavirus really kicked off, I started getting more supplements and more herbs in and it was just kind of like; it’s time to do this. You wrote it down, it’s time to execute it,” Freeman said.

Not only that, but as an Army veteran, Freeman saw a need to bring awareness to local farms, agriculture, and herbal businesses.

“Bring a spotlight on small businesses and farming practices. Everything has kind of been taken over by big corporations,” she explained. “I’m hoping to bridge the gap from small growers, small farms back to the places that their products are needed.”

That being restaurants and cafes. She’s hoping to bring it back to the root of where it all started.

“As an African-American, we were the sharecroppers. So we were stewards of the land and a lot of people, not just African-Americans, people that didn’t have as much money, we took care of the land and we lived off of the land. I think it’s important to return back to the land,” Freeman said.

And she’s doing it for a cause too. 10 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping veterans around the world.

Her kids have also started making their own products. She says her local source to get herbs is back to Nature Garden Center on Kissingbower Road.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.