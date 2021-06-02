Advertisement

Atlanta’s Trae Young shines in first trip to NBA playoffs

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — When the Atlanta Hawks were excluded from the NBA bubble last summer, Trae Young stewed at home.

He watched games on television, enviously tweeted about what he was missing, and longingly visualized what it would be like to play a starring role in the postseason. Now, he’s got his chance. Young has joined an extremely rare group of point guards, averaging 25 points and 10 assists through his first four career playoff games.

The Hawks have a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks and will look to finish out the series Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home

Latest News

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
South Carolina guard Seventh Woods (23) takes a shoot while defended by Tennessee guard/forward...
South Carolina’s Seventh Woods plans to transfer
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the...
Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic