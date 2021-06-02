Atlanta’s Trae Young shines in first trip to NBA playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — When the Atlanta Hawks were excluded from the NBA bubble last summer, Trae Young stewed at home.

He watched games on television, enviously tweeted about what he was missing, and longingly visualized what it would be like to play a starring role in the postseason. Now, he’s got his chance. Young has joined an extremely rare group of point guards, averaging 25 points and 10 assists through his first four career playoff games.

The Hawks have a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks and will look to finish out the series Wednesday night.

