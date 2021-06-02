Advertisement

AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Duke Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22.

The person says former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on the decision. Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015.

With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home

Latest News

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
South Carolina guard Seventh Woods (23) takes a shoot while defended by Tennessee guard/forward...
South Carolina’s Seventh Woods plans to transfer
In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the...
Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic