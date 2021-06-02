Advertisement

‘529 Day’ baby at Doctors Hospital gets money to start college fund

The Slown family's baby Alexis was recognized as Doctors Hospital’s “529 Day” baby.
The Slown family's baby Alexis was recognized as Doctors Hospital's "529 Day" baby.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the Memorial Day weekend, a local family had a lot to celebrate as they welcomed their baby girl at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

What the Slown family wasn’t expecting was for baby Alexis to be recognized as the hospital’s “529 Day” baby.

“We are really grateful for this wonderful opportunity for our daughter’s future. It’s really nice to have a start on her education,” said mother Breena Slown.

Alexis was awarded $1,529 for her Path2College 529 Plan account as the first baby born on May 29 — a day celebrated across the country to help raise awareness how 529 plans can help families save for college.

“We appreciate Path2College for continuing to partner with us on this incredible opportunity to support a child’s future education,” said Doug Welch, CEO at Doctors Hospital. “To start saving for college this early gives the Slown family a jump start and can make college a reality in the future.”

This is the seventh year the Path2College 529 Plan has partnered with the hospital to award a college savings account to a “529 Day Baby.”

“Throughout the year we promote the benefit of financial planning for future education goals. The 529 Day Baby celebration raises awareness of Georgia’s college savings plan, and will inspire families to utilize the resources we have to help them save,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley.

Families who welcome a new baby in 2021 also have the opportunity to win money for their newborn’s college savings. Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2021 may go to www.Path2College529.com until April 14, 2022, for official rules, prize details and to enter for a chance to win the 2021 Newborn Sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

