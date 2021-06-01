Veterans discuss the importance of PTSD awareness this Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While today is for military family and veterans who lost their lives in active duty we also want to recognize those service members still fighting a battle here at home.

The effects of post traumatic stress disorder are very real. The Pentagon says the rate of active-duty suicides has been climbing since 2014, and according to the VA, more than 6,000 veterans commit suicide each year.

“It just tears me up inside. Literally makes me want to crawl in a hole and cry,” said Larry Dodson.

Vietnam War veteran Larry Dodson has to live with PTSD every day.

“Just constantly jittery, and nervous, trouble concentrating because I’m constantly scanning to make sure that there’s no danger around,” he said.

Dodson has served as the secretary for the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Over the years he’s met hundreds of people who are suffering.

“The demons that they’re harboring inside...the thoughts that they have taken lives...they have thoughts of their brothers and sisters being killed,” he said. “They don’t have anyone to talk them down from that ledge.”

Dodson says you can help by reaching out to veterans you know and let them know you’re there for them. And if you served he suggests joining organizations like the VA, VFW, or American Legion.

“If you’re a veteran out there, and you’re looking for that camaraderie, come to an American Legion, VFW, they have other things out there you know,” said Joseph Tucker.

Joseph Tucker is the commander of American Legion Post 63 and he says new members are always welcome.

“Try to get involved, take part, because, if we don’t continue to get new members, eventually places like this will end up fading away,” said Tucker.

“These national service organizations can and will help you in ways that you do not realize you need help with,” said Dodson.

As we get ready for the Fourth of July in about a month Dodson says loud noises like fireworks can be a big trigger of PTSD. So that’s something he wants you to keep in mind as we get closer to Independence Day.

