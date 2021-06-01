Advertisement

Summer school is in session, so here are meal programs for CSRA districts

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is out for some students, but for those who’ll be attending summer classes, here are some places you can get summer meals.

Students in the Richmond County area can get meals from surrounding organizations like the YMCA of Augusta. You can call to reserve your Blessing Bag at 706-922-9622.

All Columbia County School District students eat free through June 2020. Curbside meal pickup starts today, June 1, and will continue through July 8. It will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m at the following locations:

  • North Harlem Elementary
  • Grovetown Elementary
  • Lakeside High
  • Evans High

A second pick-up location for Columbia County meals will be at Lakeside Middle School. This location will be open only from June 1 through June 24 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can pick up meals between 12 p.m. (noon) and 1 p.m.

Burke County Public Schools also started its summer meal program. Starting June 1, you can pick up meals in your nearby neighborhoods through July 22. School buses will be traveling throughout the county on Tuesdays and Thursdays with weekly meal boxes. You can go to the district website for the locations.

We will continue to follow and update this story as find more meal programs.

