SRP Park returns to full capacity today

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW.WAGT) - Today is the first day that SRP Park will return to full capacity.

The move at the home of the Augusta GreenJackets follows recent guideline updates from the Center for Disease Control, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and the city of North Augusta.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the park. Re-entry, pets, and weapons are also not allowed. SRP Park has a Clear Bag Policy in place. For a complete rundown of SRP Park gameday need-to-knows, visit the SRP Ballpark Rules page online.

Fans in attendance at SRP Park will not be required to wear a mask or face covering, but officials say if you do feel sick, try not to visit the park until you are feeling better.

The third homestand kicks off Tuesday at SRP Park as the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) come to town. Tickets are available now if you click here.

