Advertisement

Sam’s Club bringing back free samples

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.
Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.(Source: WSB via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is bringing back free samples to stores nationwide after pausing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company on Tuesday announced its program for sampling and in-store product demonstrations, officially called Taste & Tips, will re-launch this week.

“Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples,” Sam’s Club said in a news release.

The program has been around for more than 35 years. It was paused in March 2020 out of health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs,” Megan Crozier, the chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club, said in the release.

One of those new sampling experiences is a food truck that will tour the central U.S. this summer, offering samples from the company’s Member’s Mark brand.

Sam’s Club also said it’s “testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they check out, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

Augusta commission meeting wrap-up
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a...
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
The ongoing legal battle over who will bring the first hospital to Columbia County is finally...
AU re-evaluating building the first hospital in Columbia County