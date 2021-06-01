Advertisement

Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was struck several times and is in critical condition while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say an off-duty officer fatally shot “an armed suspect” after the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else fired shots, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

Augusta commission meeting wrap-up
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a...
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
The ongoing legal battle over who will bring the first hospital to Columbia County is finally...
AU re-evaluating building the first hospital in Columbia County