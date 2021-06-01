Advertisement

North Carolina authorities share new details on local investigator’s DUI arrest

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details shared by the North Carolina authorities sheds light on what led to a Richmond County investigator’s arrest over the weekend.

Today, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were aware that Investigator Michael McDonald was arrested last Saturday by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

North Carolina authorities say that on May 28 at 11:35 p.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop of a driver, later identified as McDonald, for traveling 88-mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 70 near the city of Havelock.

The responding deputy reportedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from McDonald and notified the State Highway Patrol to assist.

The State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and observed the odor of alcohol coming from the McDonald’s breath and detected he had “glassy eyes,” the NAHP reports.

A member of the State Highway Patrol formed the opinion that the driver was under the influence of an impairing substance, and he was taken into custody.

McDonald was requested to provide a breath sample for alcohol to which he willfully refused. He was then charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with driving while impaired. He was additionally charged with speeding.

Sources confirmed that McDonald resigned following his arrest, but he has since withdrawn his resignation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports McDonald is now placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted, the Sheriff’s Office says.

McDonald was hired by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in July 2015 and promoted to investigator in February 2020.

He specialized in narcotics investigations for the Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the SWAT Team.

