Neighbors react to Columbia County murder-suicide, ‘It sent chills through my body’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following an investigation out of Columbia County where a man and woman were found dead at their home today.

Just in the last few hours, the sheriff’s office identified the pair as 27-year-old Olivia Ford and 31-year-old Kerry White. They were found dead in a neighborhood right behind the home depot on Washington Road. An area people say stays pretty quiet.

There’s still a lot of questions to answer here about what exactly happened this morning, but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is calling this a murder-suicide. We spoke with several neighbors who say this is a pretty quiet and safe neighborhood. Law enforcement says this isn’t the only time they’ve been here.

In a usually quiet and safe neighborhood, it’s a terrifying scene to see yellow tape and cop cars across the street.

“I was shocked. This is not something I expected to see. My dog ran out and I was opening up my garage to sit outside like I normally do and yeah this was wow,” said Alisha Johnson, a neighbor.

At around 8 this morning deputies responded to a call about a person laying in the front yard of a home on Pheasant Run Drive. They found 27-year-old Olivia Ford and 31-year-old Kerri White dead from a gunshot wound. Neighbors say this is something that would never happen.

“I mean it’s quiet. We really don’t ever hear anything going on over here,” said Johnson.

The sheriff’s office says this seems to be a domestic case right now. Many neighbors say their neighbors yell and argue frequently.

“They pretty much regularly, I wouldn’t say every day, but it’s at least the majority of the time they argue,” she said.

The sheriff’s office has been to their house once before in November of 2019. The report says deputies made contact with Kerri White who was acting erratic and said he’d recently relapsed and taken meth and had not slept in multiple days. He said he did not wish to harm others or himself.

“It’s kinda scary knowing everything that happened today,” said Karmen Harden, a neighbor. “It just sent chills through my body.”

Neighbors say these types of things have to stop.

“I just wish the violence would stop” “I just want it to stop honestly. Senseless shooting. The gun violence is too much,” said Harden.

The sheriff’s office is still working to figure out exactly what happened. They say they have audio from a neighbors camera. They say if you have any information about what happened to please contact them.

