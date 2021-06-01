Advertisement

Missing 36-year-old Augusta woman

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing woman, 36-year-old Nicole Fannon. She was last seen at 11:00 a.m. May 31 at 3224 Amanda Circle.

She was wearing an orange shirt, blue pants, and a pink and black book bag. She is 5′5 and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder and has sent her family suicidal messages on May 31. Nicole Fannon is believed to be on foot at this time.

If you know any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Joshua Evans, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

