Market in the Alley returns to Aiken on Thursdays this month

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting this week, the Market in the Alley returns on Thursdays in June from 6-8 pm.

Sponsored by the Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Aiken Downtown Development Association, the event includes live music from Amp the Alley and a chance to peruse farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, eggs, baked goods, jewelry and food from downtown restaurants available for purchase.

Downtown shops and restaurants welcome you to make an evening of it.

In addition to the market in June, the Aiken County Farmers Market is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. from April to September and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. October through March at its permanent location at 115 Williamsburg St.

For more information about the Aiken County Farmers Market visit www.AikenCountyFarmersMarket.com or call 803-293-2214.

For more information about the Market in the Alley, call 803-644-1902, visit www.visitaikensc.com or www.facebook.com/AikenParksRec.

Also in the news ...

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 51st annual Christmas craft show Dec. 3-4, and is seeking vendors right now. You can find the application at https://coa.page/vfth

