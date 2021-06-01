Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies spent all morning on the scene after two people were found dead at a Columbia County home in an apparent murder-suicide.

It wasn’t the first law-enforcement visit to the home.

The man and woman were found around 8 a.m. Tuesday at 542 Pheasant Run Drive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the woman as Olivia Ford, 27, and the man as Kerry White, 31. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

The initial investigation points to a murder/suicide with White shooting Ford and then himself, authorities said. They said audio from a neighbor’s camera supports that view.

Both lived at the home, where the woman’s body was found outside and the man’s body was found indoors.

A neighbor or passer-by reported the incident after seeing the woman’s body in the yard, although a next-door neighbor told News 12 that a family member heard a gunshot as early as 2:30 or 3 a.m.

Neighbors said it’s a quiet area, a block south of Washington Road and behind Home Depot near Evans to Locks Road.

Still, it wasn’t the first time a deputy had visited the home due to White.

An incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy paid a visit there on Nov. 19, 2019.

Authorities were called there to investigate a report of a suspicious person or situation.

Upon arrival, a deputy found White, “who appeared to be acting erratic and speaking in a fast manner,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.

“Mr. White said he had recently relapsed and taken Methamphetamines and had not slept in multiple days,” the deputy wrote.

An emergency medical crew responded and spoke to White, “who stated he did not wish to harm himself or others,” the deputy wrote.

White refused transportation to a hospital and “was advised of local recovery resources,” the deputy wrote.

There was no indication Ford was living at the home at the time.

She’s apparently from Charleston, S.C., and moved here in February of this year, according to social media accounts.

