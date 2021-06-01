Man wanted over aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say was involved in an aggravated assault incident in Augusta.

Kenneth Lee Brown, 22, was reportedly involved in an incident on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brown is said to frequent motels around the Washington Road area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850.

