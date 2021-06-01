Local mom launches summer camp for children with special needs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local mom is reaching her goal of opening a summer camp for children with special needs. After having plans put on hold last year because of COVID the camp’s registration this year is almost full. Today was the first day of camp.

Latoya Roper started Love and Care Exceptional Children’s Childcare with one goal in mind.

“They are kids too. They deserve a summer filled with fun and friendships just like everyone else does, and so we just want them to have a great summer and build great memories that they can look forward to in the future,” said Latoya Roper, owner of Love and Care ECC.

Roper herself knows all too well what goes into making this camp a success. She has a son with autism who will be going to the eighth grade.

“There’s never been a place that we can take him in the summer or the weekends or fun activities for children with special needs, so we wanted to start something that would cater to the special needs community,” she said.

They have a full summer planned ahead with karate and Zumba instructors coming in to even local musicians.

Roper says when it comes to learning the sky’s the limit.

“We’ll be doing things like folding laundry, teaching them how to separate laundry, how to set the table, just some of those life skills that they will need to know to live independently,” she said.

Roper’s mom, Betty Pierce says seeing something like this finally come together is amazing.

“Exceptional children there’s not a whole lot offered for them, and with COVID being over or at least less restrictions being put on the public I think this will be an awesome experience for them and the parents as well,” she said.

Roper says the class sizes will remain small making both the kids and their parents feel comfortable.

“We just want to make a nice and peaceful environment for them to have a great summer and so that they can build friendships as well,” she said.

This camp is for kids in grades k through 8. There are still a couple of spots available. If you’re interested in signing up, visit Love and Care ECC registration.

