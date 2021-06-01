Advertisement

Life returning to normal as Georgia lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing life get back to normal on both sides of the river. After a busy Memorial Day weekend for businesses, Georgia is lifting even more of its COVID restrictions.

If you look around life seems back to normal. As of this morning, the state guidelines are gone.

“Especially since they lifted all the restrictions, you know, people are coming out more. They aren’t staying at home, and they are ready to get out,” said Robert Robertson, That Flippin’ Egg.

At That Flippin’ Egg, Robert Robertson says Memorial Day weekend was noticeably busier.

“This weekend was crazy. People were excited to be out, excited to be with their families, and a lot of people were out of town with their families,” he said.

He says his staff is happy to take their masks off. Especially as the summer heat kicks in.

Over at Goolsby’s they say business is thriving. They chose to open for Memorial Day this year after being closed in years’ past. It was a big success.

“It’s prudent I think, to keep wearing masks until more of us get vaccinated,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, AU Health.

Dr. Rodger MacArthur says it’s great news for business but he doesn’t believe the pandemic is over just yet. Georgia is in the bottom 10 for vaccination rates across the country.

“The risk is less than say when it was a year ago, or six months ago,” he said.

He says it’s up to personal responsibility, but he recommends if you aren’t vaccinated to put a mask on. Otherwise, there will be surges in local areas again.

“There will be local hot flashes basically, not a raging forest fire with brushfires here or there,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

Augusta commission meeting wrap-up
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a...
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
The ongoing legal battle over who will bring the first hospital to Columbia County is finally...
AU re-evaluating building the first hospital in Columbia County