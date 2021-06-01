Life returning to normal as Georgia lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing life get back to normal on both sides of the river. After a busy Memorial Day weekend for businesses, Georgia is lifting even more of its COVID restrictions.

If you look around life seems back to normal. As of this morning, the state guidelines are gone.

“Especially since they lifted all the restrictions, you know, people are coming out more. They aren’t staying at home, and they are ready to get out,” said Robert Robertson, That Flippin’ Egg.

At That Flippin’ Egg, Robert Robertson says Memorial Day weekend was noticeably busier.

“This weekend was crazy. People were excited to be out, excited to be with their families, and a lot of people were out of town with their families,” he said.

He says his staff is happy to take their masks off. Especially as the summer heat kicks in.

Over at Goolsby’s they say business is thriving. They chose to open for Memorial Day this year after being closed in years’ past. It was a big success.

“It’s prudent I think, to keep wearing masks until more of us get vaccinated,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, AU Health.

Dr. Rodger MacArthur says it’s great news for business but he doesn’t believe the pandemic is over just yet. Georgia is in the bottom 10 for vaccination rates across the country.

“The risk is less than say when it was a year ago, or six months ago,” he said.

He says it’s up to personal responsibility, but he recommends if you aren’t vaccinated to put a mask on. Otherwise, there will be surges in local areas again.

“There will be local hot flashes basically, not a raging forest fire with brushfires here or there,” he said.

