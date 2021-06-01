Advertisement

How to see the spillway gates gushing this week at Thurmond Dam

Thurmond Dam
Thurmond Dam(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S Army Corps of Engineers will test the spillway gates at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam on the Savannah River.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, teams will test all the spillway gates for about 45 minutes at the hydroelectric dam. Gates will open only about 1 foot. All gates will be open during most of the test.

The public may attend but must stay out of the water downstream due to strong currents and heavy turbulence.

Based on past tests, crowds are expected. Social precautions should be taken.

Drones are not allowed near or above the dam, including in adjoining parks.

The public may park at the below-dam site in Georgia or South Carolina. Motorists must not park on public roads or on the dam. Visitors may also view the test from the public sidewalk atop the dam on the downstream side.

While the releases give a spectacular view, the actual effect of the releases on reservoir levels is minimal, the corps said. The reservoir is currently above full summer levels.

