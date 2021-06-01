High court deflates Doctors Hospital’s hopes for Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Doctors Hospital has lost a battle to build a new hospital in Columbia County, possibly clearing the way for Augusta University Medical Center to move forward with its plans in the county.

The loss came with the Georgia Supreme Court’s denial Tuesday of an appeal as Doctors fought an earlier ruling barring it from building a Columbia County hospital .

All three Augusta-area hospitals have sought a certificate of need to build a new 100-bed hospital in Columbia County, for which the county government will pay 20%.

The state Department of Community Health in 2014 awarded the certificate to Augusta University Medical Center, so Doctors Hospital took AU to court .

But on Aug. 20, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled against Doctors . It was the fifth time the state agency’s decision had been affirmed. On Aug. 25, Doctors Hospital filed a notice that it planned to appeal the ruling .

That appeal was denied Tuesday by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Doctors expressed disappointment in the decision.

“For many years, Doctors Hospital has been the provider of choice for our friends and neighbors in Columbia County. Our physicians and team members have a reputation for providing safe and compassionate care and for giving back to the community,” spokesman Kaden Jacobs said.

“While we strongly disagree with the court’s decision, it is final.”

Augusta University Medical Center has bought 82 acres near Grovetown for the facility, but construction has been on hold for years.

Despite the decision years ago that it couldn’t build the hospital, Doctors several months ago did win approval to build a freestanding emergency room in the county .

The 12-bed, 12,760-square-foot facility at 464 N. Belair Road will be the first free-standing emergency room in the state. It will be open 24 hours a day and will offer full lab, radiology and telemedicine services.

As a result of the emergency room in Evans, Doctors “will look to further expand access to care across Columbia County, so residents can continue to receive healthcare from their hospital of choice,” Jacobs said.

Copyright 2021, WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.