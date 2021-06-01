Advertisement

Here’s where you can donate blood this week in the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is always in need of more blood donations. We’ve got you covered with a complete list of upcoming blood drives taking place locally this week.

Today, you can donate blood at the Farmers State Bank in Lincolnton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or if you live in Hancock County, you can donate at the Hancock County Community Center in Sparta from 3-7 p.m.

On Wednesday, there will be two blood drives in Washington County. You can go to the Regional Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or the Sandersville Community-Washington County Farm Bureau from 2-7 p.m.

On Thursday, there will be a drive in Evans at Lullwater at Riverwood from 3-7 p.m.

Lastly, there will be a drive at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Washington from noon to 5 p.m.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

