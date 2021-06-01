GOP responds after vandalism at Rep. Mace’s home

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Several members of the South Carolina Republican Party have shared their outrage after Lowcountry home of a U.S. Congresswoman was vandalized.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace represents South Carolina District 1 and she says this is actually the second time her property has been vandalized.

The congresswoman told police she and her daughter left their home on Saturday night and when they returned the following morning, she noticed several black graffiti marks that included anarchist symbols and statements including profanity on the roadway, sidewalk and house foundation, an incident report states.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the the South Carolina Republican Party have all tweeted messages of solidarity.

Scott and McMaster, like Mace, run on the Republican ticket.

Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon. https://t.co/l4kIBgbQWm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 1, 2021

No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling. We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party. https://t.co/pCZ6Fvk89p — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 1, 2021

Nothing promotes "unity" & "healing" like graffiti & profanity on the sidewalk & side of someone's home.



We're behind you @NancyMace–this is inexcusable.



Upside: if the Radical Left isn't happy because their wishlist isn't being granted, then we're going in the right direction! https://t.co/uM1pcSEQ1l — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) June 1, 2021

The City of Charleston’s Code Enforcement Team was reportedly helping remove the graffiti.

Mace says it’s sad and a testimony to all the rhetoric happening in politics nowadays.

“At some point, we’ve got to just hit pause and say this is not okay,” Mace said. “Attacking someone’s property, attacking someone’s family - I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat - nobody deserves this. First it was my car in the middle of my campaign, now it’s my house where my kids live.”

Mace says she’s trying to collect as much camera footage, as she can for the police. She says she wants whoever is responsible to be prosecuted.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the on-duty Charleston County detective at 843-743-7200.

