GOP responds after vandalism at Rep. Mace’s home

By Riley Bean and Lisa Weismann
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Several members of the South Carolina Republican Party have shared their outrage after Lowcountry home of a U.S. Congresswoman was vandalized.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace represents South Carolina District 1 and she says this is actually the second time her property has been vandalized.

The congresswoman told police she and her daughter left their home on Saturday night and when they returned the following morning, she noticed several black graffiti marks that included anarchist symbols and statements including profanity on the roadway, sidewalk and house foundation, an incident report states.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the the South Carolina Republican Party have all tweeted messages of solidarity.

Scott and McMaster, like Mace, run on the Republican ticket.

The City of Charleston’s Code Enforcement Team was reportedly helping remove the graffiti.

Mace says it’s sad and a testimony to all the rhetoric happening in politics nowadays.

“At some point, we’ve got to just hit pause and say this is not okay,” Mace said. “Attacking someone’s property, attacking someone’s family - I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat - nobody deserves this. First it was my car in the middle of my campaign, now it’s my house where my kids live.”

Mace says she’s trying to collect as much camera footage, as she can for the police. She says she wants whoever is responsible to be prosecuted.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the on-duty Charleston County detective at 843-743-7200.

