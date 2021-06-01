Advertisement

Ga. ag commissioner proud of farmers’ hardworking mentality during the pandemic

Comm. Gary Black
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner says the past year has been the “best of times and worst of times” for Peach State farmers.

“This time last year, we were horrified! We lost 50 percent of the market for fresh fruits and vegetables overnight,” Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black said. “Then as we all stayed home, the retail sale of fruits and vegetables went up.”

He believes consumers paid even more attention to *what* they bought and from where through the Georgia Grown crops and products.

“The security of the nation is based on this food supply maybe more so than folks thought this time last year,” Black said.

He says farmers have faced indirect challenges during the pandemic, from shipping delays in supplies to uncertainties about labor.

“Our quality of life, for all of us, is intricately woven together,” Black said.

He says farmers remain resilient to help protect the nation from within.

“Our farmers in Georgia are going to answer the call, always. And that is what really keeps us all healthy and safe,” he said.

