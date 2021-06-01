Free children’s grief camp coming to YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s Camp Lakeside will host R.O.C.K Grief Camp this August for children who have lost a parent or primary caregiver within the past year.

This will be a one-day camp experience that gives each child the opportunity to treasure and remember their loved one with the assistance of trained staff. The camp supports grieving children and teens ages 6 to 16. In partnership with Posey Funeral Directors and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, R.O.C.K. Camp is offered at no cost to campers.

“Our camp will allow grieving children to just be kids while also tackling some of the feelings they are going through,” says Charlie Prescott, Camp Lakeside’s director.

“We are excited to be able to partner with our community to bring this opportunity to CSRA families, especially after the year of isolation we have experienced,” adds Melissa Posey Loose of Posey Funeral Directors. “This will be a fun day for campers and a positive moment for building bridges of friendship and support.”

Campers will enjoy typical camp activities, like archery and kayaking, while being around other children also learning to cope with grief. Staff from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia will conduct grief conversations and lead activities. At the end of the day, each family will be provided resources of how to obtain counseling services if needed.

The camp will take place at Family YMCA Camp Lakeside on August 28. If you are interested in learning more about R.O.C.K Camp, complete the interest form on the Y’s website at //thefamilyy.org/programs/22511786 by July 15. Space is limited.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.