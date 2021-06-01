Advertisement

Free children’s grief camp coming to YMCA

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s Camp Lakeside will host R.O.C.K Grief Camp this August for children who have lost a parent or primary caregiver within the past year.

This will be a one-day camp experience that gives each child the opportunity to treasure and remember their loved one with the assistance of trained staff. The camp supports grieving children and teens ages 6 to 16. In partnership with Posey Funeral Directors and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, R.O.C.K. Camp is offered at no cost to campers.

“Our camp will allow grieving children to just be kids while also tackling some of the feelings they are going through,” says Charlie Prescott, Camp Lakeside’s director.

“We are excited to be able to partner with our community to bring this opportunity to CSRA families, especially after the year of isolation we have experienced,” adds Melissa Posey Loose of Posey Funeral Directors. “This will be a fun day for campers and a positive moment for building bridges of friendship and support.”

Campers will enjoy typical camp activities, like archery and kayaking, while being around other children also learning to cope with grief. Staff from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia will conduct grief conversations and lead activities. At the end of the day, each family will be provided resources of how to obtain counseling services if needed.

The camp will take place at Family YMCA Camp Lakeside on August 28. If you are interested in learning more about R.O.C.K Camp, complete the interest form on the Y’s website at //thefamilyy.org/programs/22511786 by July 15. Space is limited.

MORE: | Local mom launches summer camp for children with special needs

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

Augusta commission meeting wrap-up
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a...
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
The ongoing legal battle over who will bring the first hospital to Columbia County is finally...
AU re-evaluating building the first hospital in Columbia County