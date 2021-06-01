Advertisement

Fans Gone Wild: Spectator tries to get on floor at NBA game

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes during the first half of an NBA...
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan has been tackled as he tried to get on the court during an NBA playoff game between the Wizards and 76ers.

Monday night’s episode is the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they’re allowing in the stands during the pandemic. The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter when action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline.

The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.

