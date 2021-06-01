Eudora Farms to open new walk-through safari this week

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four months of construction, Eudora Farms this week opens the new walk-through safari section of the animal park.

Eudora Farms owner and founder Mark Nisbet said people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and all over South Carolina travel hours to get to the drive-thru safari.

Nisbet said he wanted to give them a way to stretch their legs before they head home.

The walk-through area will open Wednesday as part of the second phase of the animal park, featuring new exotic animals not in the drive-through section. This three-acre walk-through area will consist of six new exotic animal enclosures. The public will experience walking with these new animals and birds.

Plus June is Teachers Month at Eudora Farms. All month, teachers will receive a discount on entry fees and a free bucket of feed for the safari park.

Eudora Farms , 219 Salem Lane in Salley, opened on Mother’s Day 2000 and features more than 200 exotic animals from all over the world. The public can visit from the comfort of their vehicle and can feed these exotic animals on the three-mile drive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.