Advertisement

Eudora Farms to open new walk-through safari this week

By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four months of construction, Eudora Farms this week opens the new walk-through safari section of the animal park.

Eudora Farms owner and founder Mark Nisbet said people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and all over South Carolina travel hours to get to the drive-thru safari.

MORE | Market in the Alley returns to Aiken on Thursdays this month

Nisbet said he wanted to give them a way to stretch their legs before they head home.

The walk-through area will open Wednesday as part of the second phase of the animal park, featuring new exotic animals not in the drive-through section. This three-acre walk-through area will consist of six new exotic animal enclosures. The public will experience walking with these new animals and birds.

Plus June is Teachers Month at Eudora Farms. All month, teachers will receive a discount on entry fees and a free bucket of feed for the safari park.

Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane in Salley, opened on Mother’s Day 2000 and features more than 200 exotic animals from all over the world. The public can visit from the comfort of their vehicle and can feed these exotic animals on the three-mile drive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene June 1, 2021, at 542 Pheasant Run Road as authorities investigated two deaths.
Apparent murder-suicide claims 2, but it wasn’t cops’ first visit to Evans home
Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator placed on leave after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher now missing for three days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing

Latest News

Augusta commission meeting wrap-up
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Fighting blight in Richmond County
Today’s vote didn’t make way for the homeless shelter to break ground just yet, it is still a...
Augusta city leaders approve $2.2 million to go towards a city-operated homeless shelter
The ongoing legal battle over who will bring the first hospital to Columbia County is finally...
AU re-evaluating building the first hospital in Columbia County