Drive-thru resource fair set in Augusta for veterans, caregivers

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a drive-thru resource fair this week for veteran families and caregivers.

It will take place from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Charlie Norwood’s Uptown Division location, 1 Freedom Way.

A “caregiver swag bag” given to each attendee will include more than 50 Department of Veterans Affairs and community resources to those caring for veterans.

COVID-19 vaccinations (Johnson & Johnson) will be offered during the fair and the VA eligibility and enrollment team will be on site to assist veterans seeking to register for VA health care.

  • One of the most popular state benefits for Georgia veterans is not having to pay for their driver’s license or identification card. Beginning July 1, more of them will eligible for free credentials from the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Now all veterans who are Georgia residents, who actively served and were released with any discharge, other than dishonorable, will be eligible.
