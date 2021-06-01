Advertisement

Commissioners will meet to discuss Augusta blight ordinance

Rundown home, after rundown home, after rundown home - that’s how commissioner Jordan Johnson describes blight in his district.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss a potential blight ordinance.

There are more than 300 abandoned and dilapidated properties in Richmond County alone. It’s an issue that been on commissioners’ plates for decades but even after all these years, we haven’t had significant changes.

We’ve been following this story over the last couple of weeks, and so far city leaders have been divided on the issue.

The last proposal aimed to cut down the number of blighted properties by raising taxes on them. Commissioners took a look at the proposal on May 18.

Property owners would get 30 days to clean up a blighted property, and if they don’t, they could face a tax increase of up to seven times the normal amount.

The plan is for the ordinance to only apply to vacant and commercial properties.

Some leaders had questions about how and if it’ll work. Mayor Davis had urged commissioners to follow typical ordinance procedures that would require a public hearing, workshop session, and second reading on the draft.

We’ll let you know what comes out of the meeting.

