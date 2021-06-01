Boating accident stats for Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re coming off one of of the busiest boating weekends of the year. Georgia Department of Natural Resources says between Clark’s Hill, Oconee Sinclair and Jackson Lakes only four incidents were reported.

Unfortunately, one was a drowning. The boater was under the influence, a tubing accident, and one injury.

In all, officials say 29 reports were made and only 15 involved alcohol behind the wheel.

Statewide totals are on the first page and some individual lake stats are on page 2.

