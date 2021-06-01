Augusta woman cooks up her own legacy with Sweet Mama Mae’s business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman is using her cooking skills to bring a different taste to the CSRA all while creating a family legacy.

Jasmine Carter, a soon-to-be mother of three, recently started her own catering and delivery business.

I went to her house and got a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepares her food and how she came up with the name Sweet Mama Mae’s.

“When I made the name, she really inspired me, because my mom’s mother, Mae Bertha, is on hospice,” Carter said.

It’s a name she chose for her catering business. One that stretches deep into her roots.

“I have a total of three grandmothers with the name Mae. I have Mae Bertha, which is my mom’s mother, then I have my dad’s mother who is Lily Mae, then my great-grandmother’s name is Betsy Mae,” she said.

She was always close with her grandmother’s growing up and cooking was something they did often.

So, she wanted to create a family legacy that offered something different; but still had a southern feel.

“Everybody is used to having soul food down here or chicken wings. And I’m not saying I don’t have chicken wings on my menu, but I just want to be different,” Carter said.

And stuffed pineapples are what she came up with.

“So I’m going to make the teriyaki pineapple, that’s like my top seller.”

But that’s not it.

“I sell pitas, stuffed pineapples, wings, I make different drinks; strawberry lemonade, frozen lemonade,” she said.

And the lemonade is not just any lemonade.

“I’m not saying the strawberry lemonade that people just buy from the store, I use real strawberries in my lemonade,” Carter said.

She’s not only a mom but she’s also in the military, which means she’s traveled around the world and experienced different cultures. So, she takes pride in what she prepares for others in hopes that anybody who has just a bite of her food will spread the word.

“When people come to me and say, ‘Your food is good,’ it really makes me happy. I appreciate it because not only are you tasting it, but you’re going to go tell somebody else hey come try this,” she said.

And she’s hoping to have her own food truck in about 60 days. She has anywhere from 25 to 35 orders a week and she delivers to several places here in Augusta and nearby counties. You can reach out to Sweet Mama Mae’s on Facebook.

