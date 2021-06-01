Advertisement

Application period opens today for 2022 Masters tickets

Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The application period begins today for the 2022 Masters Tournament, the nation’s iconic golf event at Augusta National Club.

The application period of June 1-21 allows people to enter a random selection process that could give them an opportunity to purchase tickets.

The 2022 tournament will take place April 7-10, with practice rounds April 4-6.

Applicants may apply for any and all days, but are eligible to win only one day.

Tickets for practice rounds are valid for one of the three practice round days, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Those tickets cost $75 each plus any appropriate shipping and handling, if applicable.

Daily tournament tickets are daily grounds passes valid for one of the four tournament days, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Daily Tournament tickets cost $115 each plus any appropriate shipping and handling, if applicable.

The Masters tickets website lists no new re-entry policy.

For more information and all the rules, visit https://tickets.masters.com/en_US/ticketsInfo.html.

