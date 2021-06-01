Advertisement

Acuña hits 16th HR, ties for MLB lead as Braves beat Nats

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning of the first game in a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3.

Acuña went deep to tie Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Texas’ Adolis Garcia for most in the major leagues. The Braves have won six of seven games against the Nationals this season and have outscored them 33-21. Washington has lost five in a row overall.

Closer Will Smith earned his ninth save in nine chances after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

