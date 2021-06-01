2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight

SUMMIT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey confirms a 2.56 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summit, South Carolina, this evening.

The earthquake occurred at 6:54 p.m. May 31.

This report is following multiple reports from people feeling shaking or hearing a loud boom.

USGS confirms a 2.56 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summit, South Carolina. (WRDW)

For more information, visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60128728/executive?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ENS&utm_campaign=realtime&fbclid=IwAR0Zw7twVSQHCo7qhMohZyaZiojgUoCKczlM4_o-kOpEywPh6nWuEn8dhOw.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.