2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight

((Source: Pixabay))
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SUMMIT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey confirms a 2.56 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summit, South Carolina, this evening.

The earthquake occurred at 6:54 p.m. May 31.

This report is following multiple reports from people feeling shaking or hearing a loud boom.

For more information, visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60128728/executive?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ENS&utm_campaign=realtime&fbclid=IwAR0Zw7twVSQHCo7qhMohZyaZiojgUoCKczlM4_o-kOpEywPh6nWuEn8dhOw.

