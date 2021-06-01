2-state drivers are paying less for gasoline this week

ATLANTA - Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago, with Georgia motorists now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

In Augusta, the average price Tuesday was $2.87 per gallon.

The Georgia state average is 2 cents lower than a week ago, 22¢ more than last month, and $1.16 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Some holiday road trippers reported coming across a few gas stations with low fuel,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “However, this did not prevent motorists from finding an available pump and filling up.”

Across the river in South Carolina

GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says gas prices are averaging at $2.80 per gallon across the state.

South Carolina gas prices have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, but stand 20.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.44 per gallon Tuesday while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, a difference of 85 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy says South Carolina gas prices stand $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago, but that was in the midst of the COVID pandemic shutdowns.

Across the nation

“With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy says the average was $3.04 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new Covid records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data. While gasoline demand continues to recover, oil production has only slowly started gaining momentum after a very challenging 2020 forced oil companies to take several steps backward as prices and demand plummeted last year,” De Haan said.

Also in the news ...

For the fifth consecutive year, South Carolina’s motor fuel user fee, which helps support road, bridge, and infrastructure construction in South Carolina, will rise 2 cents. The fee will increase from $0.24 to $0.26 per gallon beginning July 1. The increase is part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by the General Assembly in 2017, which raises the fee by 2 cents each July until 2022.

From reports by WALB, WCSC and WRDW/WAGT