Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas
(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.
A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.
But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.
Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.
Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.