Two men wanted in separate aggravated assault incidents

Michael Lockhart (left) and Andre Wooden (right) are each wanted for aggravated assault...
Michael Lockhart (left) and Andre Wooden (right) are each wanted for aggravated assault incidents in Augusta.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who are wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta.

32-year-old Andre Wooden is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened on Sunday on the 2900 block of Thomas Lane. Deputies advise using caution if you see Wooden. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2006 Dodge Charger with Georgia tag RWC7314. He is 5′11 in height and approximately 190 pounds.

Deputies are also looking for 30-year-old Michael Lockhart Jr. He is wanted for an incident that happened on Sunday on the 1900 block of Murphy Road.

He was last seen drive an older model, red Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood. Deputies say he is known to frequent the area of 1500 block of Heard Avenue and the 2800 block of Joy Road.

Lockhart does have warrants on file.

If you have any information or have seen either man, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

