‘This is an epidemic that’s been going on for far too long’ Augusta city officials address homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 480. That was the estimated number of homeless persons in Augusta in 2020. City officials say that’s the highest number they’ve seen and that only includes people living on the streets. The city is starting up a new program to help.

One of the challenges is getting an accurate homeless count. The official number doesn’t include people living from couch-to-couch or in hotels. But they know this, the need is growing. That’s why some city leaders say we can’t ignore the problem.

“It was very challenging. I was in a low place,” said Daniel Smith.

Daniel Smith moved to Augusta nearly a year ago for work. Temporarily leaving his wife and five kids back in Indianapolis, he never thought he’d be living on the brink of homelessness.

“I really could have been homeless. I really could of, even with a job,” said Smith.

He applied for several apartments but was denied due to his credit. So for months, he bounced from hotel to hotel and even sometimes slept in his car.

“It was times when the hotels were full, and I would have to either settle for a ‘slum-tel’, you know what I mean or a crack-hotel or either sleep in my car,” he said.

It’s an issue not new in Augusta.

“We talked about the pandemic, but this is an epidemic that’s been going on for far too long,” said Hawthorne Welcher, Jr., Housing & Community Development Director.

That’s why Augusta Housing and Community Development Department is proposing a new city-operated shelter.

“This is more of an institute. We’ll be coming in and we’re assessing and providing jobs doing training, providing them a haven, providing them with phones to be able to make communication for jobs and those things,” said Welcher.

The proposal calls for $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan. Welcher says the shelter will be in a central location where people would have access to other services like transportation.

Though the Smith’s never experienced a shelter they are grateful for how far they’ve come.

“That’s all I could say is to have a hope. Everyday I had a hope that we were going to be in a better situation, in a better place,” said Denarra Smith, Daniel Smith’s wife.

The Smith’s were able to get the house you just saw with the help of Changing Faces. It’s a non-profit that helps people find housing and other social services. For more information visit: Changing Faces Inc.

The shelter proposal could head for a full commission vote tomorrow.

