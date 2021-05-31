Stay on ‘high alert’ against Memorial Day scams, authorities warn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning veterans, active-duty military members and their families about Memorial Day scams operating this weekend.

While the nation honors those who died for our country this weekend, scammers are preying on the brave men and women in our military community in hopes of stealing their money or information.

The Better Business Bureau says last year active duty members and retired veterans were cheated out of more than $460,000 last year alone.

The BBB has an online resource to help military members and veterans as well as their families be better prepared to handle targeted scams.

CLICK HERE to visit the Better Business Bureau’s Veteran and Military Consumer Information site.

A July 2019 report from the BBB, which is available for download at the link above, compiled tens of thousands of business complaints and scams reported to the bureau.

