Richmond County investigator resigns after DUI arrest in N.C.

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County investigator has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Sources have confirmed Investigator Michael McDonald was arrested Friday night by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

McDonald specialized in narcotics investigations for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the SWAT Team.

Sources say McDonald resigned over the weekend.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as this develops.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office and North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

