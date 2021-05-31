Advertisement

‘Remember the reason you have this’ Local Vietnam veteran shares his story at Memorial Day address

By Brady Trapnell
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Vietnam veteran has flown more than 1,100 combat flight hours and has served for 35 years. Today at Platt’s Funeral Home in Evans we spoke to Depuis.

“Remember the reason you have this is because they died in service of the United States,” said Dennis Depuis.

Dennis Depuis is a veteran that landed in Vietnam as a 19-year-old from Augusta, Georgia. A helicopter pilot unsure of what was ahead.

“They were good friends they were comrades. It’s memories,” he said.

Some memories that he shared in his Memorial Day address to hundreds at the American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta. Like the death of his friend George Mason in combat.

“His mother asked me to bring him home. We were friends,” he said.

He helped bury him but even after a moment of brotherhood. Mason’s dad said thank you.

“I opened it up, and it was a roundtrip ticket from Oklahoma City to Augusta, Georgia. He said, ‘You go home and see your mom and dad,’” he said.

Stories so hard to share. Yet an inspiration to those who came here to remember. Like Kaeleigh Wingard the color guard commander for the junior ROTC.

“In JROTC, whenever anybody comes in they just pull me in when they speak about it,” said Wingard.

She’s considering serving in the navy or army. Just one of the many there honoring lives lost for freedom.

“Today is about them, and if we can remember them and if we can teach about them. That’s why you have a three-day holiday. That’s why you don’t have to go to work on Monday,” said Dupuis.

A moment to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate price.

“Think about that while you’re eating your BBQ, or while you are swimming, or skiing, or fishing. I think you honor them,” said Depuis.

Dupuis says he’s thankful so many young people were a part of the ceremony today. He says it’s important that we tell stories and never forget.

MORE: | 96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDonald (pictured above) has resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County investigator resigns after DUI arrest in N.C.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway
Prince was seen Friday night at Puebla's Restaurant in Sandersville.
Ground search underway for missing Washington County first grade teacher
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Barnwell...
Barnwell teen killed in fatal Barnwell County collision
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Rundown home, after rundown home, after rundown home - that’s how commissioner Jordan Johnson...
Commissioners will meet to discuss Augusta blight ordinance
Boating accident stats for Memorial Day weekend
Veterans discuss the importance of PTSD awareness this Memorial Day
While today is for military family and veterans who lost their lives in active duty we also...
Memorial Day PTSD awareness and veterans
2.56 Earthquake shakes Summit, S.C. tonight