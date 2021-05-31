‘Remember the reason you have this’ Local Vietnam veteran shares his story at Memorial Day address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Vietnam veteran has flown more than 1,100 combat flight hours and has served for 35 years. Today at Platt’s Funeral Home in Evans we spoke to Depuis.

“Remember the reason you have this is because they died in service of the United States,” said Dennis Depuis.

Dennis Depuis is a veteran that landed in Vietnam as a 19-year-old from Augusta, Georgia. A helicopter pilot unsure of what was ahead.

“They were good friends they were comrades. It’s memories,” he said.

Some memories that he shared in his Memorial Day address to hundreds at the American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta. Like the death of his friend George Mason in combat.

“His mother asked me to bring him home. We were friends,” he said.

He helped bury him but even after a moment of brotherhood. Mason’s dad said thank you.

“I opened it up, and it was a roundtrip ticket from Oklahoma City to Augusta, Georgia. He said, ‘You go home and see your mom and dad,’” he said.

Stories so hard to share. Yet an inspiration to those who came here to remember. Like Kaeleigh Wingard the color guard commander for the junior ROTC.

“In JROTC, whenever anybody comes in they just pull me in when they speak about it,” said Wingard.

She’s considering serving in the navy or army. Just one of the many there honoring lives lost for freedom.

“Today is about them, and if we can remember them and if we can teach about them. That’s why you have a three-day holiday. That’s why you don’t have to go to work on Monday,” said Dupuis.

A moment to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate price.

“Think about that while you’re eating your BBQ, or while you are swimming, or skiing, or fishing. I think you honor them,” said Depuis.

Dupuis says he’s thankful so many young people were a part of the ceremony today. He says it’s important that we tell stories and never forget.

