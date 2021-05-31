Advertisement

One woman dead in hotel shooting on Riverwatch Parkway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened on Riverwatch Parkway Sunday evening.

It happened at the Wood Spring Suites at the 2900 block of Riverwatch Parkway yesterday evening.

Deputies say a female victim was shot one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m.

The victim will have an autopsy done at the GBI Lab. Identification will be released once the notification to the next of kin has been made.

Details remain limited at this time.

