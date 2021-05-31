Barnwell teen killed in fatal Barnwell County collision

BARNWELL CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report a teenager is dead and three others are injured after a collision in Barnwell County on Sunday evening.

The collision happened at SC-3 at Red Oak Rd around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Four people were traveling south in a 2007 Saturn. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road. The car overturned and crashed into a tree.

The highway patrol says the driver and two of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One passenger, identified at 15-year-old Shaniah Hankins of Barnwell, was a backseat passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office will continue the investigation.

